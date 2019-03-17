Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Sampson) Collins.

Eleanor Collins passed away at home in Fleetwood, Pa., on February 14th, 2019.

She was born in Boston on April 8, 1944, to Eleanor Rice Sampson and James O. Sampson, and spent her formative years in Lancaster, Pa.

She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1962 and attended Duke University, as well as receiving a

master's degree from Michigan State University.

Eleanor was employed as a financial advisor by Wells

Fargo Advisors at the time of her death. She was well into her fourth decade of picking winning stocks and providing prudent financial advice when she passed. Her clients were always near and dear to her heart.

Before moving into finance, she began her career as an educator, and her keen intellect was evident in her

substantial knowledge of classic literature and cinema. In addition to reading, her hobbies included fly-tying,

gardening, cooking, traveling, watching "Jeopardy!" and binge-watching British period dramas on Netflix.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, John (Sarah), of Darien, Conn., and Jim, of New York City. She was very proud of her three grandchildren: Claire, Owen and Freya, all of

Darien, Conn. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Sinclair (Frank), of Indian Land, S.C., and Thomas

Sampson (Suanne), of Fort Collins, Colo.

A memorial service will be held for Eleanor at Berkshire Country Club, 1637 Bernville Road, Reading, PA, on

Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers--and to commemorate her love of reading--donations can be made in her name to the

Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, Pa., is honored to be caring for Eleanor and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



