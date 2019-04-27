Eleanor Emma (Koch) Coyne, 79, of

Exeter Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Reading Hospital,

surrounded by her loving family.

She was the loving wife of Denton

Jackson Coyne, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in Denver, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Ruth (Burd) Koch. Eleanor loved to travel especially to Las Vegas. She was a doll collector, Nascar race fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows and Sunday morning ministries with Charles Stanley.

She is survived by one son, Joseph Schaeffer; one

daughter, Crystal Kinard, widow of Matthew; grand-children: Jennifer Sweigart, Andrew Nowotarski, Kattrina Clark; and great-grandchildren, Kahleel and Brylee. She is also survived by one brother, Paul Koch Sr.; and several

nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by brother, William Koch Jr.

Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

American Parkinson Disease Association, J. Louis Blumberg Chapter, American Parkinson Disease, 332

Gerard Ave., Elkins Park, PA 19027.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



