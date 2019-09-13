Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Faust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Faust Obituary

Eleanor E. Faust, 82, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away in her residence, on

Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was the wife of Paul R. Faust, who died April 23, 2012.

Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Kutz) Einsel. She was a 1955 graduate of Kutztown High School. Eleanor worked as a hairdresser, dispatcher and a hostess at the Shartlesville Hotel. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg.

Eleanor's early hobbies included horseback riding, while her retirement years were spent cheering for the

Pittsburgh Steelers, working Bingo at Mountain Springs Camping Resort, watching the Game Show Network,

especially Family Feud with Steve Harvey, listening to

Celtic Thunder and spending time with Beau, her beloved canine companion, who will be waiting for her in heaven.

Eleanor is survived by her children: Kevin P. Faust, and his wife, Annette, Augusta, Mich.; Bonnie S. (Faust)

Stichter, Topton; and Terrie L. (Faust), wife of Craig Moseman, Tilden Twp.; seven grandchildren: Devon, and his wife Heather, Casey, Zachary, Hannah, Shelby, Sam and Eliza; and one great-grandson, Iroh.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street,

Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA, 19508. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now