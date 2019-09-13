|
Eleanor E. Faust, 82, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away in her residence, on
Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was the wife of Paul R. Faust, who died April 23, 2012.
Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Kutz) Einsel. She was a 1955 graduate of Kutztown High School. Eleanor worked as a hairdresser, dispatcher and a hostess at the Shartlesville Hotel. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg.
Eleanor's early hobbies included horseback riding, while her retirement years were spent cheering for the
Pittsburgh Steelers, working Bingo at Mountain Springs Camping Resort, watching the Game Show Network,
especially Family Feud with Steve Harvey, listening to
Celtic Thunder and spending time with Beau, her beloved canine companion, who will be waiting for her in heaven.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Kevin P. Faust, and his wife, Annette, Augusta, Mich.; Bonnie S. (Faust)
Stichter, Topton; and Terrie L. (Faust), wife of Craig Moseman, Tilden Twp.; seven grandchildren: Devon, and his wife Heather, Casey, Zachary, Hannah, Shelby, Sam and Eliza; and one great-grandson, Iroh.
Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street,
Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA, 19508. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.