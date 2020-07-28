Eleanor Florence (Stacherski) Przybylski Parker Eleanor Florence (Stacherski) Przybylski Parker, 95, passed away July 25, 2020 in Berks Heim. She previously resided at Country Meadows for several years. She was born in Reading on January 9, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kompa) Stacherski. She was six years old when her mother passed away. She grew up in East Reading and attended Saint Mary’s Grade School, Southern Junior High and Reading Senior High School. She was married to John Przybylski Parker on February 8, 1947. They celebrated 38 years together before his passing in 1986. Eleanor’s first job was building airplanes during WWII. After many years as a mother and homemaker, she took a job at the Bank of Pennsylvania as a facilitator. After retiring, she went on to work part-time at Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys until her second retirement in 2010. She was an active member of the Polish American Board of Education, serving as their treasurer for many years. She was also involved with the Holy Name Mother’s Club, St. John’s Sodality Group, Cub Pack 237 and the Union of Polish Women in America. Her interests included sewing, bowling and dancing the polka with anyone who would oblige her. Eleanor was a parishioner at St. John Baptist de la Salle Church in Shillington for 67 years. She is survived by three children; Janice (Parker) Wentling of Womelsdorf, Robert “Chuck” Parker of Mt. Penn and Mary (Parker) Craley and her husband John of Sinking Spring. There are also six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was also pre-deceased by her step-mother Sophia and half-brother Edmund Stacherski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in St. John Baptist de la Salle Church. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Polish American Board of Education, C/O Mary Ann Zerkowski, 2146 Fairivew Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.



