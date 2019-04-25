Eleanor A. (O'Leary Breneman) Giachero, 87, formerly of Blandon, Pa., died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Bridgeway Care and

Rehabilitation Center, Hillsborough, N.J, surrounded by her loving family.

She was the widow of John E. Giachero, who died

September 2, 2018. John and Eleanor celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on August 23, 2018. Born in Lebanon, Pa., Eleanor was a daughter of the late Teresa Carrie (O'Leary) Breneman and Harry Breneman.

Eleanor was a member of Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, Pa. A graduate of Derry Township High School, Hershey, Pa., Eleanor earned her Bachelor of Arts, English education, degree from Rutgers University and a Master of Education degree from Rutgers University, N.J. She valued education and lifelong learning. Eleanor taught for many years at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, N.J. She was active in the League of Women Voters,

International Literacy Association and American

Association of University Women. Upon retiring from teaching, she and her husband spent many winters in

Sarasota, Florida.

Eleanor's love of learning extended to showing her

children the wonders of many natural and historical

locations throughout the U.S., which her children and grandchildren have come to love as well. An essay on

writing she penned in 1980 was published in the New York Times. Eleanor cherished the Metropolitan Opera,

Shakespeare in the Park, as well as The Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Additionally, she enjoyed a good hand of bridge, late night TV, movies, a glass of wine and sharing her love of books. She even took up golf in

retirement to share John's passion of the sport.

Eleanor is survived by her children: Joseph H., husband of Susan Lynn (Mantyla) Giachero, Stokesdale, N.C.; John D., husband of Filomena (Pilandas) Giachero, Hillsborough, N.J.; Nina L. (Giachero), wife of James M. Presuto, Lebanon, N.J.; Jennie A. (Giachero), wife of Lee Begeja, Gillette, N.J.; Carla M. Giachero, Bridgewater, N.J.; and Anne M. (Giachero), wife of Timothy S. Sitarik,

Blandon. Eleanor will be deeply missed by her ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Kathryn; and brother, Andrew.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Mary's

Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, with the Reverend Monsignor Walter T. Scheaffer as

celebrant. Interment will follow Mass in Holy Savior

Cemetery, Cornwall, Pa. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the church.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the of PA, 2200 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18104 or the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. A gentle request, please no lilies, thank you.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Kutztown, is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



