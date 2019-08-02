Eleanor Olivia Heydt, 82, of Pike

Township, passed away July 31, 2019, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph, Bern

Township.

She was the wife of Leon Moyer Heydt, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Born September 12, 1936, in Pike Township, she was a daughter of the late George E. And Mary B. (Christman) Haas.

Eleanor was employed as a machine operator with Federal-Mogul for a number of years.

She loved quality time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two

children, Audrey L., wife of Jeffrey S. Hinkle, of Leesport, and Michael L. Heydt, companion of Debbie Hammill, of Gilbertsville. There are also four grandchildren surviving: Shelby Griffith, Haley Heydt, Nicholas Heydt and Amber Heydt; a stepgrandson, Jeffrey S. Hinkle Jr.; and a

great-granddaughter on the way.

Other survivors include her brother, Donald Haas and Arlene Kunkle.

Eleanor was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph C. Haas; a sister, Maryjane Kauffman; and her son, Jeffrey Heydt.

Services will be held Monday, August 5th at 11 a.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 10-11 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lobachsville Cemetery.

