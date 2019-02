Eleanor L. Knight, 88, of Lottsburg, Va., passed away on February 3, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Oliver M. Knight; son, Gregory A. Knight, of Suwanee, Ga.; two sisters, Anna F. Sheip, of Reading, Pa., and Marian Gring, of Morgantown, Pa.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 a m.,

Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Kilmarnock, Va. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.