Eleanor L. (Laudenslager) DeFrees Eleanor L. (Laudenslager) DeFrees, 105, formerly of Reiffton, passed away on Saturday, September 26th, 2020, in Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Edward DeFrees. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Laudenslager and Carrie Shawda. Eleanor graduated from Reading High School, Class of 1933 and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked as a bookkeeper at Kresge, worked in the cafeteria at Exeter High School and lastly worked at Western Electric until her retirement. She volunteered at St. Andrew’s United Church of Christ making candy and also for the Cancer Society
. Eleanor spent most of her life as a homemaker, always taking care of the needs of her family. She is survived by two sons, Ronald E. DeFrees of Reiffton, and Brian A. DeFrees of Bryn Mawr; and three grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son John L. DeFrees and one grandchild. Services for Eleanor will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com