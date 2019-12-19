|
Eleanor L. (Halbreiner) McGinnis, 85, of Pennside, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in her home. She was the loving wife of James T. McGinnis, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Catherine (Skoff) Halbreiner. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in 1952 and she was an active member of St. Catharine of Siena's 50+ Club where she served as a travel guide for 7 years. Eleanor worked at Crompton and Knowles as a buyer for 17 years until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Eleanor is survived by her daughter Patricia A. McGinnis of Flying Hills; three grandsons, Matthew Rozzi, MI, Christopher Rozzi, Virginia Beach and Ryan Ludwig of Robesonia. She is predeceased by her daughter Carlene C. Rozzi, who passed away in February 2013; brother Carl Helbreiner, Bethlehem; and two sisters Ida Frey and Edna Traupman, both of Bethlehem. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C.--Exeter Township 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019