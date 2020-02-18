|
|
Eleanor M. Daniels, 82, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home. Born in Reading, Pa to the late Robert and Theda (nee Seyfert) Dietrich. She was a graduate of Reading High School class of 1955. She had lived in West Reading, Pa for many years before moving to Ocean City in 1996. Mrs. Daniels was predeceased by her husband Bruce Daniels. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Host Department of Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, NJ. After her retirement she had worked in many Ocean City Stores. Most recently she had worked as a Parking Lot attendant for the City of Ocean City at the 8th Street lot. She had also volunteered for the Second Chance Thrift Store in Ocean City. Surviving are her sons: Steve (Jodi) Daniels and Todd (Pam) Daniels all of Reading, Pa. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Christina, Alison, Cat, Jake, Ben. A Service of memory and love will be offered Saturday, February 29th at 11 o’clock from West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Avenue, West Lawn, PA where friends may call from ten o’clock until the time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ocean City Free Public Library, 1723 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020