Eleanor Mary Siegfried
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Mary Siegfried Eleanor Mary Siegfried 87 years, of Wyomissing, passed away on May 1, 2020. She is survived by spouse David P. Siegfried, retired pastor. A retired music and elementary school educator, she is survived by her children, Robin Grant, wife of Gary Grant, Mark Siegfried, husband of Cathy Siegfried, and Thomas Siegfried, husband of Cecily Siegfried. Additionally, she is survived by 6 of her 7 grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Donald Siegfried and Paul Siegfried. Service to the LORD through church work and music, and her family were her greatest joys. Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ, 1064 Penn Avenue, Wyomissing, PA 19610 and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved