Eleanor E. Rissmiller, 84, of Exeter Township, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 9:40 a.m. in her residence. She was the wife of Vernie J. Rissmiller. Born in Reading, Mrs. Rissmiller was the daughter of the late Leon and Eleanora (Frodyua) Monderwicz. She was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church and was a machine operator at the Berkshire Knitting Mill.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rissmiller is survived by her sons, Jeffrey J. Rissmiller, of Sinking Spring; and Darren V. Rissmiller, fiancé of Debra L. Hainsey, of Exeter Township. She is also survived by her siblings: Wallace Monderwicz, of Cumru Township; Kathryn Monderwicz, of Hamburg; and John Monderwicz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher L. Rissmiller, in 1998; and her siblings: Frank, Anthony and Stanley Monderwicz and Josephine Monderwicz Singer.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish will

officiate. Entombment will follow in Gethsemane

Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Monday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 Arlington Ave., Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109 in memory of Mrs.

Eleanor E. Rissmiller.

