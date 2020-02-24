|
|
Eleanor E. Skorupsky, 88, of Reading, passed away on February 20, 2020, at Elmcroft of Reading Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Morris Skorupsky. Born July 19, 1931 in Munich, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Lorenz and the late Magdalena (nee Hedler) Dempf. In addition to being a homemaker, she had also been previously employed as a Tester for the Lucent Technology Company of Reading for many years. Eleanor was also a Parishioner of Saint John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, in Shillington, and she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eleanor is survived by her children: Walter Skorupsky; Rick Skorupsky and his companion, Judi Eppihimer; Robert Skorupsky and his wife, Tina; and Linda Skorupsky and her companion, Rob Mabry; her grandchildren, Brandy Skorupsky; Heather Hohl and her husband, Ryan; and her great-grandchildren: Ethan Hohl, Jacob Hohl and Lucas Hohl. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Road, Shillington, on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m., at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Avenue, Shillington. Interment will follow the mass at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukranian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be made to St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church and would be deeply appreciated by her family. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020