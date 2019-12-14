Home

Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Eleanor Helen (Schmieder) Wenzel-Unger, 76, of Cumru Township, joined the angels on December 12, 2019, after a courageous 8 year battle with ovarian cancer. Eleanor was the beloved wife of Marvin L. Unger whom shared 43 years of marriage together. Born in Huntington, New York, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Schmieder and Edith (Becker). She was a graduate of Walt Witman High School Class of 1963. During Eleanor’s life she had a gift for crafts and ceramics, in what became her career for 25 years. Eleanor enjoyed the beach, treasured to attend craft shows and absolutely adored spending time with her granddaughters. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Dale R. Wenzel, husband of Nancee, of Wyomissing; daughters, Darlene L. Hamilton, wife of Richard, of Exeter Township; Dawn E. Cuccaro, wife of Brian, of Mohnton; granddaughters, Taylor, Rylee, Ella, Avery, Lily; and brother, Rolf Schmieder, husband of Jane, of Titusville, FL. Eleanor was predeceased by her former husband Rodger Wenzel. Eleanor was a very strong woman, who was very loved, will be missed and always remembered. The family will receive family and friends at Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 E. Lancaster Ave. Shillington, PA 19607 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org, in memory of Eleanor Helen (Schmieder) Wenzel-Unger. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
