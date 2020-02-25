|
Eleanore M. (Griffith) Garber, 96, of West Lawn, passed away on February 22, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Gouglersville, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Ethel (Weldy) Griffith. Eleanore was the wife of the late Granville L. Garber, they spent over 50 years of marriage together. For many years she worked as a Sales Clerk for Boscov’s. Eleanore enjoyed spending time with her bowling friends and family. Eleanore is survived by her son, William C. Garber, life companion of Marcy, of Reading. Eleanore is preceded in death by her siblings, James Griffith and Jeannette (Griffith) Pieja. Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Wyomissing Cemetery in Gouglersville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.act.alz.org. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
