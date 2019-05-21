Elease (Inman) Aughtry, 82, of Reading, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

Born in Morgan City, Ga., on February 16, 1937, a daughter of the late Richard and Lillie (Foster) Inman. Elease was employed with the former Narrow Fabric Industries Corp. of West Reading as a machine operator for 17 years until she retired in 2001.

Elease was a member of True Faith Independent Holiness Church in Birdsboro. She was known as a hard worker but she enjoyed gardening, sewing and baking. Her oatmeal

raisin cookies were the best!

Left behind to cherish her memory is her son, Kenneth Bair, of Reading; three grandchildren: Rasheeda Little and her husband, Kevin Sr., Rashad Bair, and Deidre Bair-Brown and her husband, Anthony Jr.; four great-grandchildren: Ahmad Bair, Admir Brown, Ahliyah Brown and DeMarcus Little; a sister, Annie I. Inman; a niece, Patricia (Inman) Johnson and her children, all of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Reading; and friend, Amy L. Geiger, of Reading, the

companion of the late Gary Lee Bair.

Elease is predeceased by two sons, Arthur E. and Gary L. Bair; and her brother, Lamar C. "LC" Inman.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Heartland Hospice.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made www.TheoCAuman.com.



