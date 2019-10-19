|
Eleni G. Kakalelis, 92, of Ontelaunee Township, passed away Wednesday, October 16 in Tower Health, Reading Hospital. Eleni was married for 63 loving years to Georgios O. Kakalelis. Born in Mytilini, Lesvos, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Harilaos and Athena (Allisaphou) Marmarou. Eleni is a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Eleni was devoted to the Orthodox Christian Faith. Eleni enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, and crocheting. Eleni enjoyed singing and also writing and reciting poems. Eleni loved her family very much, they were an important part of her life. Additional survivors include a daughter, Angeliki, wife of Aristides Asimakopoulos, of Ontelaunee Twp. There are two grandchildren, Panayiotes Asimakopoulos and wife, Elena, and Georgias Asimakopoulos and wife, Brittany. There are two great-grandchildren, Aristides Asimakopoulos and Eleni Asimakopoulos. There are two siblings, Anna and George; and two deceased siblings, Constantine and Ioannis. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 11 a.m. in Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 East Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611 with Reverend Father Theodore Petrides officiating. A viewing will be held on Tuesday in the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery in Reading. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address. The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., in Temple, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019