1/1
Eleni Lahaniatis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleni Lahaniatis Eleni Lahaniatis passed away on September 18, 2020, in Dover, Delaware at the age of 76. Daughter of Valasia and Stamati Hatzigeorgiou, Eleni was born in Rhodes, Greece. She emigrated to the United States in 1970 with her husband and oldest son and settled in Reading, Pennsylvania where she worked as a seamstress in the thriving garment industry, and later owned and operated Athen’s Luncheonette in downtown Reading. Above all else, she loved God and family. She was a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian and was a member of St Matthew’s Greek Orthodox Church and Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Eleni is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Emmanuel Lahaniatis, her two sons, John of Dover, Delaware and Balasios of Reading, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law Lucine and grandson, Orion. Services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her church, Sts Constantine and Helen. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved