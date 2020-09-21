Eleni Lahaniatis Eleni Lahaniatis passed away on September 18, 2020, in Dover, Delaware at the age of 76. Daughter of Valasia and Stamati Hatzigeorgiou, Eleni was born in Rhodes, Greece. She emigrated to the United States in 1970 with her husband and oldest son and settled in Reading, Pennsylvania where she worked as a seamstress in the thriving garment industry, and later owned and operated Athen’s Luncheonette in downtown Reading. Above all else, she loved God and family. She was a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian and was a member of St Matthew’s Greek Orthodox Church and Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Eleni is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Emmanuel Lahaniatis, her two sons, John of Dover, Delaware and Balasios of Reading, Pennsylvania, daughter-in-law Lucine and grandson, Orion. Services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her church, Sts Constantine and Helen. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfunerahomes.com
.