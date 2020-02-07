|
Elenita (Elly) Duran Sostre, 41, of Reading, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1:50 p.m., in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of Angel Sostre. Born in Reading, Elenita was the daughter of Elena Duran Morales, of Reading. She was of the Catholic Faith. In addition to her husband, Elenita is survived by her children: Henry Polanco, Elana Duran, Angelica Sostre and Elyssa Sostre, all of Reading; and her grandson, Angel Julius Sostre. She is also survived by her siblings: Elizabeth Duran, Nereida Matta, Maribel Sanchez and William Duran, all of Reading. She was preceded in death by her brother, Julio Duran. Funeral service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020