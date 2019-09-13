|
Elenora H. Spangler, 99, of Leesport, passed away Wednesday, September 11, at Berks Heim Nursing Home.
Elenora was born in Bechtelsville on March 19, 1920, a daughter of the late Katie (Hoffmaster) and Edwin Smith. She worked as a quality control technician at Polymer Plastics, Reading for 20 years, then worked as a CNA and companion aide.
Elenora is survived by her son, James A., husband of
Susan Hartman, of Leesport.
She was predeceased by son, Kenneth A. Hartman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be announced.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA, 19601.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019