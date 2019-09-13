Home

John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Elenora (Smith) Spangler


1920 - 2019
Elenora (Smith) Spangler Obituary

Elenora H. Spangler, 99, of Leesport, passed away Wednesday, September 11, at Berks Heim Nursing Home.

Elenora was born in Bechtelsville on March 19, 1920, a daughter of the late Katie (Hoffmaster) and Edwin Smith. She worked as a quality control technician at Polymer Plastics, Reading for 20 years, then worked as a CNA and companion aide.

Elenora is survived by her son, James A., husband of

Susan Hartman, of Leesport.

She was predeceased by son, Kenneth A. Hartman. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be announced.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA, 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
