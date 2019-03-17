Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor (Hermansader) Bleiler.

Elinor Miriam (Hermansader) Mundell Bleiler, 86, of Kutztown, formerly of

Reading and Mertztown, passed away

Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

She was the wife of LeRoy E. Bleiler, to whom she was married on September 6, 1986, in Topton, and was

preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Brooke Mundell, in 2002. Born in Reading, Mrs. Bleiler was the daughter of the late William H. and Florence May (Long) Hermansader. She was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School and was employed by Talbott Knitting Mills in Reading from 1959-1984 as a payroll clerk. Mrs. Bleiler was a 50-plus-year member of the United Methodist Church in Reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Steven Robert Mundell, husband of Dianna Marie (Tyler) Mundell, of Wyomissing; stepdaughters, Lori R. (Bleiler) DeLong, wife of Dean A. DeLong, of Maxatawny Township, and Cheryl Ann (Bleiler) Dries, wife of the late Jeffrey L. Dries, of Emmaus; and her grandchildren: Marci Ann Stambaugh, Rebecca E. DeLong, Matthew E. DeLong,

Kevin R. Dries, Jamie N. Dries; great-grandchildren, Lucas M. DeLong, Jadien Stambaugh. Also surviving is her sister, Bernice Arlene Resch, of Reading; nephew, Michael

Anthony LaVigna, of Reading.

Mrs. Bleiler was preceded in death by her daughter,

Sharon Louise (Mundell) Stambaugh, wife of Scott C. Stambaugh, of Reading, who passed away in 2010; her

sister, Thelma C. Schwambach in 1981; and her niece, Joni Colette LaVigna in 2007.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home North, 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights,

Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dennis L. Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

