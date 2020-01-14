|
Elisabeth M. Weidner, 92, of Boyertown. Passed away in her residence on Thursday December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia she was a daughter of the late Elisabeth (Harteneck) and Jacob Schwarz. Elisabeth was a graduate of the Boyertown High School Class of 1945. She was a member of the New Life Bible Fellowship Church in Oley, PA. As a sewing machine operator for over 30 years. Elisabeth accomplished perfecting the art of making the complete lederhosen outfit during her employment at Licht Trackenhouse in Oley, PA. Her soup making was stupendous! As a young girl, she loved to swim and go fishing and she continued to enjoy fishing throughout her life. Elisabeth’s hobbies included playing piano and accordion, puzzle making and playing 500 rummy with her grandchildren. She was an absolute Phillies fan! Her family was truly blessed by her faith in God and continual loving prayers for them. She was a servant and a peacemaker and had the great ability to find the good in everyone. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all. She is survived by her children, Patricia wife of Charles Lessig of Reading, Linda wife of John Stiver of Boyertown, Raymond husband of Laurie Swinehart of Perkiomenville, David husband of Janet Swinehart of Chesapeake, VA. And Robert, Jr. husband of Susan Weidner of Fleetwood. A brother, Frederick Schwarz of Kintnersville, PA. Also 13 grandchildren 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren survive her. Elisabeth is predeceased by her daughter and son in law, Teresa and Raymond Keller. Funeral Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020