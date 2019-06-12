Elise N. Schmidt, 29, of Adamstown, Pa., formerly of Spring City, passed away early Monday morning, June 10, 2019, in East

Cocalico Twp., as a result of injuries

sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Spring City, she was the daughter of the late George and Tammy Clark Schmidt. She was the wife of Kalen C. Herbein, whom she married on August 20, 2017.

Elise earned a certified nurses aid certificate from Berks Technical Institute and was employed as a CNA by Lancashire Hall in Lancaster and Fairmount Homes Retirement

Community in Ephrata. Elise had a big heart and was quick to help anyone.

In addition to being survived by her husband, Elise was a wonderful and loving mother to her three children: Shelby M. Sensenig, Haley L. Sensenig and Saleen R. Wittick, all at home. She is also survived by a sister, Tabatha Schmidt, of Lancaster; a niece, Sabrina Schmidt; maternal grandparents, Robert and Judy Holmes, of Portsmouth, Va.; paternal grandmother, Marge Schmidt, of Valley Forge; Kalen's father, Christopher Herbein, husband of Terry, of West Lawn; Kalen's mother, Holly Maurer, wife of Robert, of Adamstown; and an aunt and uncle, Lisa and Paul Hermann, of Bowmansville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, George Schmidt.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., at Garden Spot Fire Hall, 339 East Main Street, New Holland. There will be no public viewing. Contributions in memory of Elise may be made to her GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/in-memorial-of-elise-schmidt-herbein.

To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.



