Elizabeth A. Binasiewicz
1932 - 2020
Elizabeth A. Binasiewicz Elizabeth A. Binasiewicz, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Reading, PA on January 2, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Cecelia A. (Prezepuria) Moyer. Elizabeth worked as a bookkeeper for Mansoory & Morovati, MD. In her spare time, she could often be found reading or listening to music. Elizabeth loved watching University of Delaware sports and snacking on a bag of M & M’s. Deep in her faith, she was a devout Catholic. Above all, Elizabeth loved her family and spending time with them. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Binasiewicz. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen B. Riley (Terrence); grandchildren, Kristopher Mitchell (Sadie) and Klaire Mitchell (Michael); and great granddaughter, Kyleigh Mitchell. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, or to St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church at the address listed above. To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
