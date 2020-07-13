1/
Elizabeth Ann Hammal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Ann (Millard) Berkey Hammel Elizabeth Ann (Millard) Berkey Hammel, 89, widow of Walter H. Berkey and also widow of Horace E. Hammel, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence. Born in Spring City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Sarah (Wells) Millard and Daniel JD Millard. Elizabeth was employed by Frederick Mennonite Home as a food service supervisor and was a member of Linfield United Church of Christ. Surviving are four sons, Walter (Dan) Berkey, husband of Ginny, Thomas L. Berkey, husband of Lynda, Allen L. Berkey, husband of Edna, Ray O. Berkey; three daughters, Joan L. Noll, Carol A., wife of William Schaeffer, Elizabeth (Beth) K., wife of Kenneth Levan; one step-son, Jerry Hammel, husband of Alice and eighteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren, seventeen great-great grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, fourteen step-great grandchildren and one step-great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by three grandsons, Adam, Eli and Dan Jr.; one stepson, Andrew and two step-daughters, Gina Beckwith and Maryann Hammel. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Linfield United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 25 Reformed Road, Linfield, Pa 19468. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved