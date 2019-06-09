Elizabeth A. Aston, 79, of Laureldale, passed away June 7, 2016.

She was the wife of Jackie R. Aston. She was born in Reading, a daughter of the late Maven and Edna (Wegman) Miller. Elizabeth loved watching the WWE wrestling and was an avid Phillies and Miami Dolphins fan.

She is also survived by sons: Henry Graul, Marvin Bliesath, Richard Bliesath and Jesse Aston; and by

daughters, Denise Rickenbach and Jackie Bliesath. There are also many grand and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Bliesath; and a daughter, Tina Bliesath.

Friends may pay their condolences on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with a service at 4:30 p.m., at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. Burial is private.



