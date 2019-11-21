Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bingaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth (Baeighkley) Bingaman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth (Baeighkley) Bingaman Obituary
Elizabeth Ella Bingaman, 81, passed away Friday, November 14, 2019, in her Phoenix, Ariz., residence. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. Sr., and Frances M. (Ruppert) Baeighkley. Elizabeth was an excellent artist and was known for her illustrations. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the Mass in the church at the above address from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -