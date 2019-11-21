|
Elizabeth Ella Bingaman, 81, passed away Friday, November 14, 2019, in her Phoenix, Ariz., residence. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. Sr., and Frances M. (Ruppert) Baeighkley. Elizabeth was an excellent artist and was known for her illustrations. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the Mass in the church at the above address from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019