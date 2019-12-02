|
Elizabeth Anne Booz, 81, of Reading, passed away on November 27, 2019, at Manor Care Laureldale, with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of Roberta Erskine for over 32 years. Elizabeth was born in Norristown, Pa., and was the daughter of the late William E. and Kathryn (Widger) Starr. She worked as a care giver for over 20 years for Prospectus Berco before retiring in 2005. She had a love for antiques which she turned into a business, having a shop in Harleysville, Pa., and Souderton, Pa., in the 1980s. She also co-owned with her partner Lavender Hearts in Reading, Pa., in the 1990s. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, with her family and friends. Betty was an avid reader, a talented artist and loved flea marketing! Betty will be most remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity and inclusiveness of all. She touched so many lives, leaving each person with fond memories of their time together. Elizabeth is survived by her children: Beverly Booz, of Brigantine N.J.; Gary Booz, of Royersford; Robert Booz, of Reading; and her stepson, Charles R. Erskine, of Minersville, Pa. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Ryan Stillwagon, of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada; Scott Stillwagon, of Chalfont, Pa.; and Laura Stillwagon, of New York, N.Y.; and her sister, Kathy Starr. Preceding Elizabeth in death are her siblings: William “Bill” Starr Jr., Evelyn Smith and Phyllis Boyd. A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2019