Elizabeth Ann Bretz, aka Betty Ann Bretz, age 87, of Pottsville, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home.

Born in Mill Creek, Pa., on March 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Edwin and Elizabeth Mary (Wentz) Fahl.

Betty was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1950, and then attended Ford's Business School in Pottsville. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Miners Bank in Pottsville.

Betty was a member of the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville and loved sewing, shopping, playing cards, going to the casino, and and most of all attending her grandchildren's activities.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Charles N. Bretz, in 1992.

Betty is survived by a son, Ralph N. Bretz and his wife, Regena, Pottsville; a daughter, Diane Price and her husband, Paul, Shillington; five grandchildren: Ralph Jr., Kevin, Chris, Sara and Nina; four great-grandchildren: Ryan, Allie, Zachary and Kylie; a sister-in-law, Jane Shomgard,

Wyomissing; and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m., and Friday morning from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Robert A Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon.

Interment will be held in the Charles Baber Cemetery Pottsville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 N. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931.

