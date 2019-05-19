Elizabeth "Betsy" E. Buchanan, 74, of

Lincoln Park, died May 15, 2019, in Kindred

Hospital, Havertown.

She was married July 31, 1971, to E. Allen Buchanan, who died April 29, 2016. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on March 30, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Edward H. Evans Jr. and Elizabeth J. (Bonsall) Evans.

Betsy was a 1963 graduate of John Bartram High School, Philadelphia; 1967 graduate of Penn State University and earned her Master's in Education from Temple University. She was employed as a school teacher her entire working life, working in both Lincoln Park Elementary and West Wyomissing Elementary in the Wilson School District, West Lawn, Pa., before retiring in June of 2010.

Betsy was a member of Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and doing arts and crafts. Elizabeth especially loved the beach and attending all of her grandkids' sporting events, concerts and dance recitals.

She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth B., wife of Paul E. Kirkpatrick Jr., of Glenwood, Maryland; and

Katharine C. "K.C.," wife of Jason S. Dianna, of Lower

Heidelberg Township. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Megan E. Kirkpatrick, Madeline J. Kirkpatrick, Samuel R. Dianna and Joseph A. Dianna. There is also a brother, Robert B., husband of Mary E. (Moss) Evans, of Matthews, North Carolina.

Memorial services will be Saturday, May 25th, at 11:00 a.m. in Lincoln Park Community United Methodist Church, 1 Carlisle Avenue, Reading, PA 19609. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Church. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church's Endowment Fund at the above address.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



