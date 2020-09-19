Elizabeth (Bette) Bulcavage, age 95, of West Reading, PA died peacefully on Thursday, September 18, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Bette was born January 6, 1925 in Mahanoy City, PA to the late Ella (Manko) and Joseph Sweet. Bette graduated from Reading Hospital as a Register Nurse in 1946. Bette married her late husband Joseph Bulcavage in 1948. She enjoyed working as an RN at Reading Hospital in Obstetrics (she loved babies) until she quit to raise her five children full-time as a homemaker. Her greatest love and priority was her family. Bette is survived by her daughters Doris, wife of Frank Yurich, and Jean, wife of Gordon Treisbach, and sons Mark and Philip as well as grandson Evan Bulcavage whose mother is Judy Beidler and brother Michael Beidler. She is predeceased by her daughter, Christa Zimmerman; grandson, Erik Zimmerman; brother, John Sweet; and sister, Jean Guiles. After her husband’s death in 1994, Bette and Philip lived a good life together and took care of Bette’s mother, Ella, for 6 years until Ella died at the age of 103. Bette was an accomplished pianist and while living in Mahanoy City played in numerous bands in the coal region. She was involved with several organizations including Cub Scouts as a Den Mother and the West Reading Junior Women’s Club. Bette was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She ended every night saying the rosary and praying for people. Bette enjoyed traveling by bus trips and cruises. She visited faraway places like Hawaii, Venezuela, St. Thomas, and Aruba. She liked to play miniature golf at Schell’s and played up to the age of 93. Bette was an excellent baker, and her specialty was cleverly designed theme decorated cakes for special occasions. Bette looked forward to doing the daily newspaper crossword puzzles. The family wishes to thank the staff of Columbia Cottage as well as the doctors and nurses at Reading Hospital that took such good care of Bette. A viewing will be held at Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave. West Reading from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 (following CDC guidelines). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 23, at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 740 Cherry St., West Reading. This will be followed by a family private burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. As an alternate to flowers, memorial contributions to the American Heart Association
or the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.