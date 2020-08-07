1/
Elizabeth Cafurello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth “Betty” Cafurello Elizabeth “Betty” Cafurello, 94, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on August 6, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. She was the spouse of the late Michael C. Cafurello. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Guy C. and Eva (Latshaw) Becker. Elizabeth was employed as a purchaser for Pomeroy’s Department Store for 25 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mohnton. She was predeceased by her children: Andrew P. Cafurello and Elizabeth Ann Cafurello. She is survived by her children: Nanette C. Wilson, wife of Neil of Longmont, CO and Michael C. Cafurello, Jr, husband of Sandra of Temple. Also surviving is a grandson: Michael C. Cafurelllo, III. A graveside service will be held at Bern Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of County Meadows and Grane Hospice, especially Brittany and Khoreen for their compassionate care given to Betty. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Cafurello to the Country Meadows Co-Workers Foundation, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved