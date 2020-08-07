Elizabeth “Betty” Cafurello Elizabeth “Betty” Cafurello, 94, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on August 6, 2020 at Country Meadows of Wyomissing. She was the spouse of the late Michael C. Cafurello. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Guy C. and Eva (Latshaw) Becker. Elizabeth was employed as a purchaser for Pomeroy’s Department Store for 25 years. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mohnton. She was predeceased by her children: Andrew P. Cafurello and Elizabeth Ann Cafurello. She is survived by her children: Nanette C. Wilson, wife of Neil of Longmont, CO and Michael C. Cafurello, Jr, husband of Sandra of Temple. Also surviving is a grandson: Michael C. Cafurelllo, III. A graveside service will be held at Bern Cemetery on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of County Meadows and Grane Hospice, especially Brittany and Khoreen for their compassionate care given to Betty. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Cafurello to the Country Meadows Co-Workers Foundation, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com