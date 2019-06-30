Elizabeth "Liz" Ann (Kieffer) Cardell, 77, of Exeter Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Reading on October 1, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Charles "Sam" and Gladys M. (Stevens) Kieffer. She was a Reading High School graduate. She went on to Temple University School of Nursing and graduated as a registered nurse. She continued her education at the Reading Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a certified registered nurse anesthetist. Liz started her nursing career at the Reading Hospital. Throughout her

career she worked full time at Pottstown Memorial

Medical Center, and Suburban Community General. She also worked part time at Brandywine Hospital, St. Joseph's Medical Center and Community General. She retired as a CRNA from the Reading Hospital in 2009.

Surviving is her daughter, Stacey E. (Cardell) Fick and her husband, Scott F., of Exeter Twp.; and their daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Emme" Fick, at home; a brother, Edward "Eddie" Kieffer and his wife, Peggy, of West Lawn; and a niece and nephew.

Liz attended Community United Church of Christ in St. Lawrence with her family. She enjoyed reading and she loved being home on the farm with her dogs and animals. But her greatest love was being a grandma to Emme. She was called Grandma by all.

Services for Liz are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp. ,is

honored to serve the family.

