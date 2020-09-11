Elizabeth D. Werner Elizabeth “Beth” D. Werner, 85, of Reading, passed away Friday, September 4th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Beth was born in Limerick on January 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Anna M. (Delopocak) and Joseph D. Drop. Besides her parents, Beth was preceded by her sister Mary, and brothers John, Joseph, Michael and Andrew. Beth was the beloved wife of John “Jack” Werner, of Reading, having celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2020. She was a member at Sts. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church and most recently at St. Ignatius of Loyola in Sinking Spring. She worked many years as a legal secretary, last working at Austin, Boland, Connor and Giorgi Law Firm, Reading. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Ditter (David) of Gilbertsville; and her three sons; John W. Werner, Jr. (Patricia) of Wernersville; James W. Werner of Alsace Twp.; and Thomas M. Werner of Reading. Beth is also survived by her two grandchildren, Rebecca and Anna Ditter, both of Gilbertsville; her sister, Anna Murray of Wyomissing, widow of Bruce; and her two sister-in-laws, Shirley Werner of The Villages, Florida, widow of Joseph; and Emily Drape of Tennessee, widow of Michael. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Beth to St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, 2601 Saint Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19609 or Berks Encore 40 N. 9th St., Reading PA 19601. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com