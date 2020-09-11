1/2
Elizabeth D. Werner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth D. Werner Elizabeth “Beth” D. Werner, 85, of Reading, passed away Friday, September 4th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Beth was born in Limerick on January 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Anna M. (Delopocak) and Joseph D. Drop. Besides her parents, Beth was preceded by her sister Mary, and brothers John, Joseph, Michael and Andrew. Beth was the beloved wife of John “Jack” Werner, of Reading, having celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2020. She was a member at Sts. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church and most recently at St. Ignatius of Loyola in Sinking Spring. She worked many years as a legal secretary, last working at Austin, Boland, Connor and Giorgi Law Firm, Reading. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Kathleen A. Ditter (David) of Gilbertsville; and her three sons; John W. Werner, Jr. (Patricia) of Wernersville; James W. Werner of Alsace Twp.; and Thomas M. Werner of Reading. Beth is also survived by her two grandchildren, Rebecca and Anna Ditter, both of Gilbertsville; her sister, Anna Murray of Wyomissing, widow of Bruce; and her two sister-in-laws, Shirley Werner of The Villages, Florida, widow of Joseph; and Emily Drape of Tennessee, widow of Michael. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Beth to St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, 2601 Saint Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19609 or Berks Encore 40 N. 9th St., Reading PA 19601. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved