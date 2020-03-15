Home

Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Hazelton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
35 N. Cleveland St.
McAdoo, PA
Elizabeth Dorneman

Elizabeth Dorneman Obituary
Elizabeth Dorneman, 62, of West Lawn, PA, passed away on Thursday at the Reading Hospital. Born in Hazleton she was the daughter of the late Nunzio Notaro and Jean Gombeda Kott. Elizabeth worked for East Cocalico Twp. in Lancaster County as a Financial Administrator. Liz was a loving, devoted wife, sister and aunt. She always went out of her way to help others. She loved spending time with her family & pets, reading, jigsaw puzzles, word finds and watching classic tv shows. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her stepfather Joseph Kott and brother in law Frank Buchman, Jr. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Daniel Dorneman, sisters; Jacqueline Buchman, Zion Grove and Sherry Onder and husband Robert J. Onder, Beaver Meadows, her niece Holly Buchman and her beloved pets Grissom and Nala. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at the All Saints Church, 35 N. Cleveland St. McAdoo, PA, at 10am. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. Friends may call on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St. Hazleton.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
