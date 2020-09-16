1/1
Elizabeth E. Ruyak Chnapko Wood
Elizabeth E. Ruyak Chnapko Wood Elizabeth E. “Betty” Ruyak Chnapko Wood, 77, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside, CA, after a 10-day battle with the COVID-19 virus. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Frances D. (Maslar) Ruyak. She was preceded in death by Bernard J. “Bernie” Chnapko in 2005 after 42 years of marriage. She was remarried in 2018 to Lester W. “Lee” Wood, Oceanside, CA. A hair stylist for 59 years, Betty owned and operated several salons. It seemed as though everyone knew Betty. Previously a member of St. Anthony of Padua, she was quick to volunteer with school or church events. Betty had a very generous spirit and would help anyone in any way possible. While she enjoyed cruises and trips to casinos, the time she found most precious was with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Annette E. Hoefner (George), Ephrata, PA, Michelle A. Dimitris (Michael), Lititz, PA and Maria Chnapko (Eric Rempe), Princeton, NJ; a sister, Emily Franklin (John), Spring, TX; four grandchildren, Taylor Hoefner, Lancaster, PA, Collin Dimitris, Lancaster, PA, Camryn Hoefner, Ephrata, PA and Clayton Dimitris, Lititz, PA. A Celebration of Life to honor Betty will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
