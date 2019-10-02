|
Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Flock Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Flock passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mifflin Court in Shillington, PA. Betty was born on June 19, 1925, in Reading, Berks County. To her nieces and nephews, “Aunt Betty” was a second mother, as she was single her whole life. She loved to plan all kinds of outings - hiking, hunting, amusement parks, and picnics. Betty grew up during the depression and WWII. She especially loved to visit her sister, Sara Ortner in Alaska and enjoyed cutting grass on her farm in Leesport. She was like Rosie the Riveter working at RCA and as a forelady at Electric Coil Service in Temple, PA. Betty was the daughter of her predeceased parents Barbara Bachert and Joseph Jacob Flock II of Reading and Austria-Hungary. Also predeceased are the following: Joseph Jacob Flock III (brother), Anna Marie Essig (sister), Josephine (Tootie) Mae Cullen (sister), Helen Flock (sister), and Madelene Flock (sister). Surviving are Sara Ortner and her beloved nieces and nephews (Joseph Ortner, Sharon McEntee, Laurie Holland, Paul Ortner, Curt Essig, Linda Cucinotta, Joseph Flock, and Tomas Flock). Flowers and condolences may be offered at the gravesite service. This service will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Reading, PA on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Safari Club International: www.safariclub.org Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is in charge of her services. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019