Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Flock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Flock


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Flock Obituary
Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Flock Elizabeth (Betty) Barbara Flock passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Mifflin Court in Shillington, PA. Betty was born on June 19, 1925, in Reading, Berks County. To her nieces and nephews, “Aunt Betty” was a second mother, as she was single her whole life. She loved to plan all kinds of outings - hiking, hunting, amusement parks, and picnics. Betty grew up during the depression and WWII. She especially loved to visit her sister, Sara Ortner in Alaska and enjoyed cutting grass on her farm in Leesport. She was like Rosie the Riveter working at RCA and as a forelady at Electric Coil Service in Temple, PA. Betty was the daughter of her predeceased parents Barbara Bachert and Joseph Jacob Flock II of Reading and Austria-Hungary. Also predeceased are the following: Joseph Jacob Flock III (brother), Anna Marie Essig (sister), Josephine (Tootie) Mae Cullen (sister), Helen Flock (sister), and Madelene Flock (sister). Surviving are Sara Ortner and her beloved nieces and nephews (Joseph Ortner, Sharon McEntee, Laurie Holland, Paul Ortner, Curt Essig, Linda Cucinotta, Joseph Flock, and Tomas Flock). Flowers and condolences may be offered at the gravesite service. This service will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Reading, PA on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Safari Club International: www.safariclub.org Auman’s Inc Funeral Home is in charge of her services. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now