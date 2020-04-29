|
Elizabeth Florence Bahlinger Elizabeth Florence Bahlinger, 91, of Fleetwood, passed away peacefully April 26, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the widow of Jacob Karl Bahlinger, who died in 2000. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Alfred K. and Florence E. (Ganz) Jordan. After graduating High School in Germantown, Pa, Betty worked as a secretary for the Kindermann Family in South Philadelphia, makers of Christmas ornamnets (now known as Kindy’s). A devoted wife and mother Betty was always busy raising her children, devoted to supporting her husband’s work and yet still found the time to enjoy the things she loved doing: sewing, gardening, volunteer work, and bowling for several different leagues. She was also a member of the Lioness in Blandon. Elizabeth and her husband were active members and volunteers of the Friedens Lutheran Church in Oley and The Meals on Wheels program in Laureldale. Elizabeth was the loving mother of five children: Deborah Elizabeth (Bahlinger) Seibert who passed away in 1986; Jacob Karl Bahlinger, Jr., husband of Theresa Mary (Wright) of Virginville; Karen Lynn Bahlinger of Fleetwood ; Glenn Martin Bahlinger, husband of Betty Anne (Christ) of Reading and Jeffrey Louis Bahlinger of Decanter, Georgia. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jason Thomas Pope, husband of Angela; Sarah Lynn Krause, wife of Brian; Jennifer Lynn Pope and Emily Kay Coates, wife of Jim. Other survivors include her great grandchildren: Issac D. Krause, Aleksander A. Krause, Makayla L. Azzarito, Makenzie E. Azzarito and Magdelynn M. Coates. Her brother, Alfred K. Jordan, Jr., (passed away in 2016) and her sister Doris Blair, widow of Herbert Blair of Harleysville, Pa survive her. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Friedens Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley, PA 19547. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Services will be held at a later date. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.Stitzels.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020