Elizabeth Mae Franklin Elizabeth Mae Franklin, 94, of Wyomissing, passed away on December 14, 2019, at ManorCare, Sinking Spring. Her husband, Harold Lewis Franklin, passed away on November 26, 2009. Born in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of the late Frank Arvin and Juanita Katherine Eichenberg. She was a graduate of East High School, Columbus, OH, in 1943 and The School of Practical Nursing, Philadelphia, in 1956. Elizabeth was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over ten years. Previously, she worked at Catepillar Factory in Columbus during the WWII war effort and at Wills Eye Hospital. She is survived by two sons, Michael Lamont Franklin, Philadelphia, and Mark Anthony Franklin and his wife Terry, Wyomissing, with whom she resided since 2011. Elizabeth was blessed with four grandchildren: Aaron, Mark II (deceased), Brian, and Kimberly. Other special people include: daughter-in-law Michelle Franklin-Bowles, who helped care for her in Philadelphia when she became widowed, niece Gloria Shawcross and husband Dick, cousin Sundiata Kata and wife Carla, as well as several great nieces, cousins, family and friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berks Encore, Mifflin Center, or Ageless Harmony, West Lawn. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to assist the Franklin family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019