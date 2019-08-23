Home

Elizabeth D. Geisinger, 83, of Shippensburg, Pa., passed away Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, at her home.

Born August 4, 1936, in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy Foulke Zuberka. She was a 1954 graduate of the Kutztown High School and was

employed at the Allen Organ Co. in Macungie for 36 years,

retiring in 2000. Her husband, Ray Geisinger, preceded her in death on May 21, 1995.

She is survived by her son, Vernon Geisinger (Vickie), of Shippensburg; two grandsons, Andrew Geisinger (Joanna) and Jeremy Geisinger (Bethany); four great-grandchildren: Austin, Anthony, Jace and Baylee; and her sister, Lucille Zettlemoyer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was

preceded in death by a sister, Georgina Schmall; and two brothers, Henry and Edward Zuberka.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday,

August 30, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 2695 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, Pa. Rev. Christopher Frye will

officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5059 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
