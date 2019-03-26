Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Thomas) Heist.

Elizabeth L. "Betty Lou" Heist, 85, formerly of Laureldale, passed away March 23, 2019, at The Highlands of Wyomissing.

She was the loving wife of Elvin L. Heist, who died October 18, 2002. They had been married for 47 years.

Born August 17, 1933, in Norristown, Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late Russell C. and Elsie L. (Seiter) Thomas. She grew up in Trooper, Pa.

Elizabeth was a 1951 graduate of Norristown High School and a graduate of Pierce Business Institute.

She was employed with Met-Ed Company, Muhlenberg Township, for a number of years.

Elizabeth loved the outdoors, and enjoyed traveling and fishing with her husband. She was a devoted wife and

mother, and a proud grandmother.

Surviving are her two daughters, Louise A. (Heist), wife of Douglass Meier, of Fleetwood; and Cathy A. (Heist), wife of Kevin Koehler, of Kennett Square, Pa. There are also six grandchildren: Nicholas Meier, Ryan Koehler, Chad Meier, Benjamin Meier, Christopher Koehler and Elizabeth

Koehler. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Russell C. Thomas, of Muhlenberg Township.

A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.



