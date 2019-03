Elizabeth L. Heist, 85, formerly of Laureldale died March 23, 2019 at The Highlands.

A visitation will be held this evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Services will be private.

Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

