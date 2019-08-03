|
|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" James, 79, of Mohrsville, passed away on Aug. 1st, 2019, in her residence where she resided the past 23 years.
She was the wife of Carmen J. James, married 59 years. Born in Shamokin, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carmen J. and Frances (Yezersky) Graboski. Betty was a homemaker and had been a graduate of St. Edwards High School, Shamokin, Pa.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and
Leonard Graboski.
Surviving in addition to her husband is one sister,
Lorraine E. Kinder, Shamokin.
Funeral Services will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL
Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Reading, has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019