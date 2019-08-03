Home

Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Elizabeth (Graboski) James

Elizabeth (Graboski) James Obituary

Elizabeth J. "Betty" James, 79, of Mohrsville, passed away on Aug. 1st, 2019, in her residence where she resided the past 23 years.

She was the wife of Carmen J. James, married 59 years. Born in Shamokin, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carmen J. and Frances (Yezersky) Graboski. Betty was a homemaker and had been a graduate of St. Edwards High School, Shamokin, Pa.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and

Leonard Graboski.

Surviving in addition to her husband is one sister,

Lorraine E. Kinder, Shamokin.

Funeral Services will be private. CRAMP HUMMEL

Funeral Home, Centre Ave., Reading, has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019
