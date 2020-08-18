1/
Elizabeth Jane Storch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Tobias) Storch Elizabeth was 88 years old when she died, August 15, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton from renal failure. Elizabeth Jane Tobias Storch was born on February 24, 1932, to Anna Elizabeth Starr Tobias and Edward Linneaus Tobias. She had two brothers: Jesse Willis (Santina) Tobias and Robert Paul (Susan) Tobias and one sister Marie Ann (Eugene) Kasper. She was a Reading Senior High Night School graduate. She married Harry Philip Storch Junior (III) on March 13, 1948. She became a widow on December 24, 2016, after 68 ¾ years of marriage. They had four children: Gary Lee, deceased, (Patrice Law) Storch,, Wendy Lynn (Michael, deceased,) Moll, Susan Joy (Richard) Grow, and Jon Philip (Kelly Laurence) Storch. She had nine grandchildren: April Lutz, Sean (Ingrid) Storch, Eric Storch, Amanda (Harry Heckman) Grow, Jillian (Jordan Regester) Storch, Ian (Donna) Storch, Peter Moll, Justin (Casey Entzminger) Storch, Diana (Joseph) Keller. She was a great-grandmother to Dakota Badgerow, Nathan Badgerow, Linsay Lutz (previously deceased), Rhiannon Lutz, Owen Heckman, Mackenzie Storch, Connor Storch, Chase Storch, Jon D. Storch, and Harper Storch. She was a step-great-grandmom to Maeghan Silanto and Harry Heckman. She had many nephews and nieces, especially Peg Oberholtzer. Elizabeth worked for Early’s Chocolate Candies in the 1940’s. Harry and Elizabeth had their own potato chip business in the 1960’s. She was also a fantastic cook. She designed and made children’s clothing. She did beautiful embroidery work. She made individual counted cross-stitch birth announcements and Christmas ornaments. She was a prolific afghan crocheter. Elizabeth’s most important jobs were as a mother, a homemaker, and a wife. She was a very active member of The Glenside Elementary Mothers’ Club for seven years. She was the Assistant Girl Scout Leader for seven years in the Brownies, Juniors, and Cadettes levels. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for three years. She was the neighborhood Block Mother who babysat, treated scrapes, fixed home-economic projects, and helped with homework. She played English handbells for the Kitchenspielers Bell Choir of Nativity Lutheran Church. She was a past President of the Women of Nativity for two years. She was a major chaperone with Harry Storch and Irvin R. Dohner, the creator of Nativity Lutheran Church’s Saturday Night Canteen from 1965 to 1977. She was a Past President of the Reading Lioness Club. Elizabeth helped her husband Harry with his political career when he ran for Mayor of Reading and successfully for Reading School Board Director several times. For several campaigns she was his treasurer. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Thank you. Services to be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 N 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. Internment will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved