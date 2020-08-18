Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Tobias) Storch Elizabeth was 88 years old when she died, August 15, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton from renal failure. Elizabeth Jane Tobias Storch was born on February 24, 1932, to Anna Elizabeth Starr Tobias and Edward Linneaus Tobias. She had two brothers: Jesse Willis (Santina) Tobias and Robert Paul (Susan) Tobias and one sister Marie Ann (Eugene) Kasper. She was a Reading Senior High Night School graduate. She married Harry Philip Storch Junior (III) on March 13, 1948. She became a widow on December 24, 2016, after 68 ¾ years of marriage. They had four children: Gary Lee, deceased, (Patrice Law) Storch,, Wendy Lynn (Michael, deceased,) Moll, Susan Joy (Richard) Grow, and Jon Philip (Kelly Laurence) Storch. She had nine grandchildren: April Lutz, Sean (Ingrid) Storch, Eric Storch, Amanda (Harry Heckman) Grow, Jillian (Jordan Regester) Storch, Ian (Donna) Storch, Peter Moll, Justin (Casey Entzminger) Storch, Diana (Joseph) Keller. She was a great-grandmother to Dakota Badgerow, Nathan Badgerow, Linsay Lutz (previously deceased), Rhiannon Lutz, Owen Heckman, Mackenzie Storch, Connor Storch, Chase Storch, Jon D. Storch, and Harper Storch. She was a step-great-grandmom to Maeghan Silanto and Harry Heckman. She had many nephews and nieces, especially Peg Oberholtzer. Elizabeth worked for Early’s Chocolate Candies in the 1940’s. Harry and Elizabeth had their own potato chip business in the 1960’s. She was also a fantastic cook. She designed and made children’s clothing. She did beautiful embroidery work. She made individual counted cross-stitch birth announcements and Christmas ornaments. She was a prolific afghan crocheter. Elizabeth’s most important jobs were as a mother, a homemaker, and a wife. She was a very active member of The Glenside Elementary Mothers’ Club for seven years. She was the Assistant Girl Scout Leader for seven years in the Brownies, Juniors, and Cadettes levels. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for three years. She was the neighborhood Block Mother who babysat, treated scrapes, fixed home-economic projects, and helped with homework. She played English handbells for the Kitchenspielers Bell Choir of Nativity Lutheran Church. She was a past President of the Women of Nativity for two years. She was a major chaperone with Harry Storch and Irvin R. Dohner, the creator of Nativity Lutheran Church’s Saturday Night Canteen from 1965 to 1977. She was a Past President of the Reading Lioness Club. Elizabeth helped her husband Harry with his political career when he ran for Mayor of Reading and successfully for Reading School Board Director several times. For several campaigns she was his treasurer. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Thank you. Services to be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 N 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
. Internment will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn.