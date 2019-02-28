Elizabeth M. "Libby" (Dolan) Kowalski, 77, of Shillington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Reading
Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of
the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Kortenhorn) Dolan.
She was married to Edward J. Kowalski Sr., and together they truly celebrated 53 fantastic years together.
A 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School, family came first for Libby, and she was a terrific homemaker, raising their three children in her loving home. She later joined the workforce as a secretary at a number of local businesses.
Libby was a great cook, filling her home with the amazing smells of homemade golumpkis, fastnachts and incredible Christmas cookies. She enjoyed family trips to the shore, gardening in her back yard, blues music and cheering on the NY Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions.
She was extremely sociable, and would use her "gift of gab" to make friends everywhere. Libby also loved Irish pubs, especially Flanagan's and the Ugly Oyster. Most
recently, she and Ed enjoyed scenic train rides across the U.S.
In addition to her husband, Libby is survived by her
children: sons, Edward J. Jr., husband of Cynthia,
Shillington, and Stephen, husband of Dana, Exeter;
daughter, Margaret Kowalski-Collins, wife of Robert,
Athens, Tenn.; and her sister, Margaret Becker. She was
also a phenomenal Mom-Mom to her five grandsons: Adam, Wesley, Andrew, Joseph and Matthew, particularly enjoying summer days with them at the pool.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and
Joseph Dolan.
Services will be private at the convenience of the
Kowalski family.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.