Elizabeth M. "Libby" (Dolan) Kowalski, 77, of Shillington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Reading

Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of

the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Kortenhorn) Dolan.

She was married to Edward J. Kowalski Sr., and together they truly celebrated 53 fantastic years together.

A 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School, family came first for Libby, and she was a terrific homemaker, raising their three children in her loving home. She later joined the workforce as a secretary at a number of local businesses.

Libby was a great cook, filling her home with the amazing smells of homemade golumpkis, fastnachts and incredible Christmas cookies. She enjoyed family trips to the shore, gardening in her back yard, blues music and cheering on the NY Yankees and Penn State Nittany Lions.

She was extremely sociable, and would use her "gift of gab" to make friends everywhere. Libby also loved Irish pubs, especially Flanagan's and the Ugly Oyster. Most

recently, she and Ed enjoyed scenic train rides across the U.S.

In addition to her husband, Libby is survived by her

children: sons, Edward J. Jr., husband of Cynthia,

Shillington, and Stephen, husband of Dana, Exeter;

daughter, Margaret Kowalski-Collins, wife of Robert,

Athens, Tenn.; and her sister, Margaret Becker. She was

also a phenomenal Mom-Mom to her five grandsons: Adam, Wesley, Andrew, Joseph and Matthew, particularly enjoying summer days with them at the pool.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and

Joseph Dolan.

Services will be private at the convenience of the

Kowalski family.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements.




