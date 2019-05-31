Elizabeth "Betty" Jackson Leighton Lamborn, age 81, of Cumru Township, Berks County, passed away at her home on

Monday, May 27, 2019.

She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Isabel Jackson Leighton. She started dating H. Taylor Lamborn in 1956, and they

celebrated 55 years of marriage on July 6th of last year. She was a member of Reading Friends Meeting (Quaker), where she served as librarian, hospitality clerk, auditor and in other capacities. She graduated from the former

Christiana High School Class of 1955, Scott High School Class of 1956, Millersville University in 1960, with a

Bachelor of Science in Library Science and Mathematics, and RACC in 1982, with an associate's degree in computer science. She was employed as a computer programmer/analyst. She was a member of both the

Christiana and Bart Historical Societies. She enjoyed

flower and vegetable gardening, canning and freezing, cooking, baking, collecting recipes, and cook books. She was an avid reader with a large collection of books. She also enjoyed music especially classical and big-band,

crocheting, knitting, crafts, going to craft shows, being a

4-H club leader and traveling - including visiting 49 states. While in college she did a one month tour of European

libraries followed by a 1 month visit with her father's

relatives in England.

Surviving besides her husband are 2 children, Janet I. Lamborn, of Maidencreek Twp.; and James T. Lamborn, of Cumru Twp.; 2 granddaughters, Ashley Martin and Jessica Lamborn; and 3 great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William H. Leighton Jr.

A memorial service will take place at the Reading Friends Meeting, 108 North Sixth Street, Reading, PA on June 22nd with music beginning at 11:00 a.m., and service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment with brief service will take place at the Drumore Friends Meeting Cemetery, 1490 Susquehannock Dr., Drumore, PA, on June 22 at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the

American Friends Service Committee at AFSC.org. shiveryfuneralhome.com



