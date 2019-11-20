|
Elizabeth M. Farina, 94, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Bedford Care Center, Petal, Miss. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Farina Sr. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Antimo and Mary (Saccorini) Armo. Elizabeth was a graduate of Reading High School. She sold ladies sportswear at Yeager Sportswear and later worked in sales at Designer Handbags. Elizabeth was very good at her sales jobs and loved them, working until her mid 80s. Elizabeth is survived by a son, Dr. Joseph W. Jr., husband of JoAnn Farina, Hattiesburg, Miss.; and a daughter, Linda A., wife of Patrick Evans, Sinking Spring. Six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild also survive her. She was predeceased by five siblings: Arsola Fuerstein, Louis Armo, Helen Murray, Frances DelVecchio and Nicholas Armo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at Gethsemane Mausoleum, Chapel of the Resurrection, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19611. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019