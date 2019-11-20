Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Farina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. (Armo) Farina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. (Armo) Farina Obituary
Elizabeth M. Farina, 94, formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Bedford Care Center, Petal, Miss. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Farina Sr. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Antimo and Mary (Saccorini) Armo. Elizabeth was a graduate of Reading High School. She sold ladies sportswear at Yeager Sportswear and later worked in sales at Designer Handbags. Elizabeth was very good at her sales jobs and loved them, working until her mid 80s. Elizabeth is survived by a son, Dr. Joseph W. Jr., husband of JoAnn Farina, Hattiesburg, Miss.; and a daughter, Linda A., wife of Patrick Evans, Sinking Spring. Six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild also survive her. She was predeceased by five siblings: Arsola Fuerstein, Louis Armo, Helen Murray, Frances DelVecchio and Nicholas Armo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at Gethsemane Mausoleum, Chapel of the Resurrection, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19611. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -