Elizabeth M. "Betty" Schwoyer, 102, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away on January 4, 2020, at Maidencreek Assisted Living. Her husband, Lee N. Schwoyer, passed away on December 20, 1997. Born in Mt. Laffee, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth M. (Purcell) Steffanic. She was employed by Hamburg State School, Mohrsville Box Factory, Robert P. Miller Co. in Shoemakersville as a sewing machine operator, and Western Electric as an assembler for 12 years retiring in 1983. Betty was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the , Womelsdorf and the Shoemakersville Fire Company. She loved to crochet and all types of music. She is survived by her two daughters, Fay L. Birmingham, Shoemakersville and Sheryl L., wife of Randy Miller, Hamburg. There were three grandchildren: Gary, husband of Zena (Yocom) Burkert, Exeter Twp., Kenny Reppert (town needed), and the late Blake Reppert; ten great-grandchildren: Elle and Evan Burkert; Ryan, Christopher, Brandon, Tory, Blake Jr., Eric and Victoria Reppert; and Casey Manley; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. There is also one surviving sister, Claire Jester, Levittown. Betty was predeceased by eight siblings: Margaret, Cecilia, Irene, Marie, Imelda, Lawrence, Paul, and James. Services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Burkey and Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, with burial to follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020