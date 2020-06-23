Elizabeth Mary Bossler Elizabeth Mary Bossler, of Reading, passed away on her 82nd birthday, June 22, 2020 in Tower Health - Reading Hospital Born, June 22, 1938, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Carrie A. (Miller) Bossler. She was a graduate of Reading High School and Bryland Institute of Beauty Culture. A tiny, but mighty woman, she loved her family, animals, Christmas and the lottery. She had a sharp wit, but a soft heart. An avid Phillies fan who never missed a game, she also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and casino trips. Surviving are her two children: Joanne F. (Melcher), wife of Edward R. Katz of Oley, and Kevin J.P. Melcher of Swarthmore, Delaware County. Other survivors include her four grandchildren: Russell W. Scianna, Jr., husband of Michelle; Christopher A. Scianna, husband of Michelle; Nicholas J. Scianna; and her namesake, Elizabeth M. (Scianna) Cook, wife of Ryan; and her three great grandchildren, William, Claire and Penelope Scianna. Also surviving are her five nieces: Karen, Susan, Beth, Sandra and Brianna. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Melcher, who died in 1960, and by her three siblings, Robert Bossler, Russell Bossler and Shirley (Bossler) Focht. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Salvation Army, 301 S. 5h St., Reading, PA 19602.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.