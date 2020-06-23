Elizabeth Mary Bossler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Mary Bossler Elizabeth Mary Bossler, of Reading, passed away on her 82nd birthday, June 22, 2020 in Tower Health - Reading Hospital Born, June 22, 1938, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late James A. and Carrie A. (Miller) Bossler. She was a graduate of Reading High School and Bryland Institute of Beauty Culture. A tiny, but mighty woman, she loved her family, animals, Christmas and the lottery. She had a sharp wit, but a soft heart. An avid Phillies fan who never missed a game, she also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and casino trips. Surviving are her two children: Joanne F. (Melcher), wife of Edward R. Katz of Oley, and Kevin J.P. Melcher of Swarthmore, Delaware County. Other survivors include her four grandchildren: Russell W. Scianna, Jr., husband of Michelle; Christopher A. Scianna, husband of Michelle; Nicholas J. Scianna; and her namesake, Elizabeth M. (Scianna) Cook, wife of Ryan; and her three great grandchildren, William, Claire and Penelope Scianna. Also surviving are her five nieces: Karen, Susan, Beth, Sandra and Brianna. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Melcher, who died in 1960, and by her three siblings, Robert Bossler, Russell Bossler and Shirley (Bossler) Focht. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Salvation Army, 301 S. 5h St., Reading, PA 19602.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved