Elizabeth B. (Barry) Murray, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, in her Wyomissing Hills home,
surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of Paul J. Murray, who passed away in 2016, and a daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Barry of Lebanon, Pa. Betty was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. One of her fondest childhood memories was visiting the Chicago World's Fair as a drummer with the Lebanon Drum and Bugle Corps. She was a 1944 graduate of the St. Joseph School of Nursing.
Betty was a first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps in World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre in the 27th
Station and 29th General Hospital, and decorated with the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, American Campaign and World War II Victory medals. Following her service to our nation she was a registered nurse in several hospitals in
Massachusetts, Arizona and Pennsylvania, including
Reading and St. Joseph hospitals. She retired after 20 years as an office nurse for Drs. Plymyer and De Benedictus.
Betty was an active member of St. Ignatius of Loyola
Roman Catholic Parish, the Women Veterans of Berks County, the St. Joseph School of Nursing Alumni
Association, and since 1976, a proud participant in the Nurses' Health Study. Her military service has been
recognized in the Women in Military Service for America Memorial. She maintained numerous long-term
relationships with her high school, army, nursing and neighborhood friends.
Betty was quite simply the most loving and selfless
person you could meet. She always placed the needs of
others before her own, whether it be visiting friends while they were ill or just being there when someone needed a helping hand.
An independent, highly educated woman far ahead of her time, Betty was an incredible mother teaching her children the most valuable lesson of all: to be always loving but also self-reliant. She enjoyed gardening, music, theatre and dancing.
Betty is survived by her sister, Marguerite Barry, of
Lebanon; her four children: Ann Marie Murray,
Wyomissing; Thomas Murray (wife Dana), Kutztown;
Patricia Murray (husband Roger Hedrick), Wyomissing; and Kathleen Schell (husband Gregory), Wilmington, Del.; and her beloved grandchildren: Benjamin and Emily Schell, and Arizona (AJ) Hedrick; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by a brother, Robert Barry; and sister, Kathleen Rudegeair.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA,
followed by burial with military honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, from 9-10:00 a.m., in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's honor to St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church at the
address above, or to .
